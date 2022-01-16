Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Declines By 48.4%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HUSN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.48. 24,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,671. Hudson Capital has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.
Hudson Capital Company Profile
