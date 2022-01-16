Short Interest in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Declines By 48.4%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HUSN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $2.48. 24,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,671. Hudson Capital has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.