Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Increases By 73.5%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

HSQVY stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

