Short Interest in ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Drops By 40.9%

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.0 days.

OTCMKTS ICCGF remained flat at $$58.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. ICA Gruppen AB has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

Get ICA Gruppen AB (publ) alerts:

ICCGF has been the topic of several research reports. Danske downgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.