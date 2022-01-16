Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Decreases By 47.1%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 34,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,259. Jupai has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jupai by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

