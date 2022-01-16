Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Decreases By 47.1%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 34,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,259. Jupai has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jupai by 8.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of wealth and asset management services. It focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.