Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Drops By 44.1%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 30.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Longeveron by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Longeveron by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LGVN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 779,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 629.06%.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

