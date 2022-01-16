Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Decreases By 44.3%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 414,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 81,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,334. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

