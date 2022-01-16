Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Grows By 92.2%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of MSADY opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.50. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

