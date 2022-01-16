Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Declines By 44.6%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 84,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NREF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 36,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,165. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 904.42, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

