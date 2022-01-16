Short Interest in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Decreases By 44.4%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE NIQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,007. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.