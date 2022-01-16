Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Decreases By 45.5%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. 15,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
