Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Decreases By 45.5%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. 15,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMM. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,861,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.