Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Decreases By 42.7%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $255.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.08%.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 105,203 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 90,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

