Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Declines By 43.5%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 98,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ID traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,486. PARTS iD has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
PARTS iD Company Profile
Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.