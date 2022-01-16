Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Declines By 43.5%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 98,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ID traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,486. PARTS iD has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

