Short Interest in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declines By 42.9%

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PFL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 122,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,476 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

