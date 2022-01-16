Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Increases By 70.5%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:RNWEF opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. REC Silicon ASA has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter.

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.