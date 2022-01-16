Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Grows By 84.8%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCAT stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

