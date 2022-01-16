Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Drops By 40.5%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

RLLWF remained flat at $$4.39 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

