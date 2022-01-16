Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Declines By 40.2%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Research Solutions by 107.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45,114 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Research Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,360,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 264,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,049.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.