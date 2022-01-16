Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Drops By 44.5%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,300 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.65. 745,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $436.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.