Short Interest in Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Expands By 94.2%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SLGD opened at $1.30 on Friday. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of household and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Household Products, Personal Care Products, and Corporate. The Household Products segment includes Wood Care, Floor Restore, Kids N Pets and Messy Pet; and Biz and Dryel.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.