Short Interest in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Increases By 70.5%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the December 15th total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SCU opened at $20.99 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 797,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 928.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 432,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 390,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

