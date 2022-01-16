Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Decreases By 49.5%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on CXM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1,243.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

