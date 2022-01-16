Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Grows By 78.7%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the December 15th total of 677,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.60. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

SPRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Spruce Biosciences by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 153,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

