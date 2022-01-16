Short Interest in Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Decreases By 44.3%

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS STTX remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the exploitation, exploration, development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in Texas, Montana, Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, and Utah. The company was founded on January 6, 1989 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

