Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Increases By 59.0%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the December 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.23. 6,199,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,299. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

