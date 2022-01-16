Short Interest in The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Decreases By 44.8%

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TMAC stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Friday. 1,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Music Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Music Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,890,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Music Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in Music Acquisition by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Music Acquisition by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Music Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

