Short Interest in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Expands By 57.9%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 486.1% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 1.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at $302,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.