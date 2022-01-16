Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Drops By 43.5%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,192. Unilever has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

