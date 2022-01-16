Short Interest in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Decreases By 45.1%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in US Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

USFD stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,972. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 246.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

