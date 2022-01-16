Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Decreases By 46.7%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.