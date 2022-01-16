ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One ShowHand coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $62,671.34 and approximately $814.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 96.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00060198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

