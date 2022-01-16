Shroom.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $19.96 Million (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a total market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shroom.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shroom.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

