SIBCoin (SIB) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $279,351.40 and approximately $127.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,087.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.54 or 0.07745979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00340497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00903592 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00074942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.00527056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00261774 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,646,552 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

