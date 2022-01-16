Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230,325 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.85% of Signature Bank worth $140,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 186.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 89.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after buying an additional 241,677 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 98.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 365,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,605,000 after buying an additional 181,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,264,000 after buying an additional 161,341 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY stock opened at $365.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $372.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBNY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

