Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,639 shares of company stock worth $6,171,419. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after purchasing an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after purchasing an additional 40,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.