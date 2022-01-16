Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 174,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,950. Silgan has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

