Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $128.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $2,743,497. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

