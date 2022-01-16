SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 16th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $158.83 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

