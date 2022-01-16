SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SKM. Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SKM opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

