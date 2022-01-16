Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BeiGene by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in BeiGene by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 112.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 1.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $238.64 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $220.04 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.