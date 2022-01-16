SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 24th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 24th. The 1-1.030599 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

