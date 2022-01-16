Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for about $6.88 or 0.00015897 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $35.08 million and $104,333.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

