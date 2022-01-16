Smartshare Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $283,459.29 and approximately $4,139.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00115056 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

