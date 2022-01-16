SnowSwap Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $56,303.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00008845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00072125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.17 or 0.07745121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.26 or 0.99808481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008155 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

