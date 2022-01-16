Solanium Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (SLIM)

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00004086 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Solanium has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market capitalization of $100.63 million and $2.35 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.05 or 0.07685382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.25 or 0.99755084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

