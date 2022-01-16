Sonar Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sonar has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and approximately $153,255.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sonar has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sonar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00072743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07776351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00071291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,114.30 or 1.00106984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.