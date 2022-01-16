SORA Validator Token (VAL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136,268.00

SORA Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. SORA Validator Token has a market capitalization of $165,385.45 and approximately $136,268.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,610.35 or 1.00077070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00097574 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.00711207 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 407,847 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

