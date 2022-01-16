Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report $61.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.40 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $250.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $247.30 million, with estimates ranging from $236.70 million to $257.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 455.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 136,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.