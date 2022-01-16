Soverain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Soverain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Soverain has a market cap of $9,590.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.00217425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.00456141 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00077985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile

Soverain (CRYPTO:SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg . The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Soverain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

