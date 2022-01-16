Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00072125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.17 or 0.07745121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,966.26 or 0.99808481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 96,508,371 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

