SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Position Raised by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 3.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $28,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.06 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84.

